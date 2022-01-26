Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts Cartoons, Dead at 65

Actor Peter Robbins, who in his youth provided the original voice of Charlie Brown in various Peanuts cartoons, has died. He was 65.

Robbins’ family confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego that the actor died by suicide earlier this month.

Throughout the 1960s, Robbins lent his voice to Charlie Brown in several Peanuts specials, including the beloved holiday staples A Charlie Brown Christmas (in 1965) and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (in 1966). He also voiced the character in other CBS primetime shorts, including Charlie Brown’s All Stars! (1966), You’re in Love, Charlie Brown (1967) and He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown (1968), as well as the feature film A Boy Named Charlie Brown, which was released in 1969.

Outside of his voice work, Robbins co-starred in the short-lived CBS sitcom Blondie (based on the comic strip of the same name), which ran for just one season in 1968. Additional TV credits included episodes of Rawhide, The Munsters, F Troop, Get Smart and My Three Sons.

Robbins was candid about his lifelong struggles with mental illness, previously stating that he’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and also suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. In 2015, he was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for sending threatening letters to multiple people, but was released on parole in 2019.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s toll-free number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)