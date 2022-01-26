TVLine Items: Hallmark's ER Reunion, My Brilliant Friend Returns and More

Peter Benton and Jeanie Boulet are getting A Second Chance at Love: ER vets Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben will reunite as the stars of the Hallmark Channel movie, premiering Saturday, March 26 at 8/7c, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the flick, “on the surface, Alicia (played by Nancy Drew‘s Alvina August) and Arnold’s (Jared Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.”

“We are so excited to reunite Eriq and Gloria in this all-new movie,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of Programming for Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement. “With 20 years passed since they last appeared on the screen together, this heartwarming romcom will showcase their undeniable chemistry — a treat for viewers ready to see this television reunion. I’m looking forward to it and I know so many ER fans are, too.”

* Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead, Carnivale) has joined Showtime’s Let the Right One In series as Matthew, a former soldier and fiercely loyal fixer for the Logan family, per Deadline.

* Seth Meyers will welcome original Late Night host David Letterman as a guest on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to mark the 40th anniversary of NBC’s talk show franchise.

* HBO has announced that Painting With John Season 2 will premiere Friday, Feb. 18 at 11 pm. Watch a trailer here.

* My Brilliant Friend Season 3, dubbed Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, will debut Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 pm on HBO. Watch a teaser:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for About Last Night (premiering Thursday, Feb. 10), a reboot of the game-show TattleTales that puts celebrity relationships to the test; Stephen and Ayesha Curry host.

