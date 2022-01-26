Downton Abbey: A New Era Pushes Theatrical Release to May 2022

It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to reunite with the Crawleys.

Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was previously slated to hit U.S. theaters on March 18, is now being pushed to May 20, our sister site Deadline reports. The film, a follow-up to 2019’s Downton Abbey, will premiere in the U.K. on April 29.

The film’s cast includes original Downton Abbey cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton. They are joined by newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Downton Abbey: A New Era relocates the Crawleys to the South of France, where the Dowager Countess (Smith) has come into the possession of a villa — apparently thanks to a mysterious man from her past. As Carson (Carter) remarks in the teaser below, “They better be warned — the British are coming.”

Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the movie, which is directed by Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn).

Are you excited to catch up with the Crawleys? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Downton Abbey: A New Era below.