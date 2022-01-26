Netflix Orders 8-Episode Political Thriller The Diplomat From West Wing and Homeland EP Debora Cahn

Former West Wing and Homeland EP Debora Cahn is bringing her considerable political acumen to Netflix.

TVLine has learned that the streamer has placed an eight-episode series order for The Diplomat, a new political thriller written, EP’d and show-run by Cahn (who also spent six seasons as a writer/producer on Grey’s Anatomy).

The drama centers on — hold onto your hat! — a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job that puts her on the front lines of an international crisis. The gig finds her in way over her head, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Janice Williams also serves as an EP on The Diplomat, which is the first series to be greenlit under Cahn’s new multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

“I’ve seen firsthand Deb’s incredible work on shows including The West Wing,” raved Jinny Howe, Netflix’s VP of Drama Development. “She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes and surprises, all of which she’ll bring to The Diplomat. We’re thrilled to welcome Deb to Netflix.”