Celebrity Big Brother: Meet the 11 Houseguests Moving in for Season 3

CBS turned its attention to a different reality show during Wednesday’s Amazing Race by unveiling the full cast of Celebrity Big Brother‘s upcoming third season.

The list of 11 houseguests (which you can peruse in full below) includes an array of reality TV stars, including two former Real Housewives: Cynthia Bailey-Hill, from Atlanta, and Teddi Mellencamp, from Beverly Hills.

Elsewhere on the roster, we’ve got DIff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, SNL alum Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick from N*SYNC and former NBA star/Kardashian husband Lamar Odom. Keep scrolling for the complete list of contestants:

* Cynthia Bailey-Hill, model/Real Housewives star

* Todd Bridges, Diff’rent Strokes star

* Todrick Hall, singer/choreographer/influencer

* Chris Kattan, comedian/SNL cast member

* Chris Kirkpatrick, singer/N*SYNC member

* Carson Kressley, Queer Eye star/TV personality

* Teddi Mellencamp, Real Housewives star

* Shanna Moakler, former Miss USA/actress/reality star

* Mirai Nagasu, Olympic figure skater

* Lamar Odom, former NBA player

* Miesha “Cupcake” Tate, former UFC champion

Celebrity Big Brother‘s third season begins Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8/7c, then wraps up just three weeks later on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Previous editions aired in 2018 (with Marissa Jaret Winokur winning the season) and 2019 (where Tamar Braxton won by a unanimous final vote).

Get to know the new houseguests in this introductory video:

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

What do you make of Celebrity Big Brother‘s cast this time around? Weigh in below with your first impressions!