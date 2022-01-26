'Fierce' Boba Fett Wookiee Gets Warm Welcome From Star Wars Vet's Widow

What’s Wookiee for “Attaboy”?

The widow of Peter Mayhew, the 7-foot-2 Brit who famously originated the role of Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy, has extended a warm welcome to The Book of Boba Fett‘s Carey Jones, who in Episode 2 of the Disney+ series made his first appearance as the gladiator-turned-bounty hunter Wookiee named Krrsantan.

“Warmest Wookiee welcome to Carey Jones who is playing fierce Black Krrsantan in the Book of Boba Fett,” Angie Mayhew said in a message relayed by The Peter Mayhew Foundation’s socials. “You have some giant shoes to fill, welcome to the Wookiee family! Peter would have loved seeing a Wookiee truly unleashed!”

The 6-foot-7 Jones’ previous acting credits include episodes of The Orville, Teen Wolf and Creepshow.

With a voice/growl created by Star Wars sound designer Ben Burtt, Peter Mayhew portrayed Han Solo’s loyal sidekick Chewie in all live-action franchise projects through 2015’s The Force Awakens, after which he retired.

Finnish basketball player-turned-actor Joonas Suotamo took over as Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Last Jedi (with Mayhew serving as a consultant) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Peter Mayhew passed away in April 2019 at age 74, nine months after undergoing spinal surgery to improve his mobility, and after years of declining health.