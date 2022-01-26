A Madea Homecoming: Tyler Perry Is 'Braless and Lawless' in Netflix Trailer

Hallelu—wait for it—jer! Tyler Perry is back in drag for Netflix’s A Madea Homecoming, available to stream on Feb. 25, and now we have our first look at the ageless siren’s return to the screen.

According to the streamer, A Madea Homecoming “centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming.”

And that’s only scratching the surface. From this trailer, we also get a glimpse into Madea’s so-old-it’s-in-black-and-white past, prompting this very important question: “If you were 20 back then, you’d be about… 95 about now?” Naturally, Madea has the perfect response ready to go.

This movie features several key characters in the Madea franchise, including Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam. We’re also introduced to Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown — and we’re beginning to think Madea may have finally met her match.

A Madea Homecoming is written, directed and executive-produced by Perry, with Will Areu Mark Swinton also serving as producers.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a taste of A Madea Homecoming, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.