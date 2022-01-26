Fox Sets Dates for 9-1-1/9-1-1: Lone Star Reunion, MasterChef Junior's Return, Masked Singer and Name That Tune

Fox will dial up both 9-1-1 series in late March, when the original series is again paired with its Lone Star offshoot on Monday nights. TVLine's 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast

As revealed by the network’s latest midseason schedule, 9-1-1 will resume Season 5 on Monday, March 21 at 8/7c, where it will be followed by 9-1-1: Lone Star (which is currently unspooling its third season at 8 pm). The freshman drama The Cleaning Lady, now airing Mondays at 9, will wrap its freshman run on March 14.

Because it’s too self-aware not to share: In 9-1-1‘s midseason opener, the members of the 118 “‘speed’ to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 mph.”

Also of note on Fox’s schedule, MasterChef Junior will at long last serve up its eighth season, after more than two-and-a-half years off the air (#pandemic), on Thursday, March 17.

Elsewhere on the reality-TV front, the LEGO Masters-like Domino Masters will debut Wednesday, March 9, leading out of The Masked Singer‘s seventh season, while Name That Tune will kick off its encore run on Tuesday, March 29 (leading out of The Resident).

Other confirmed finale dates occurring ahead of the premieres below include Next Level Chef (on March 2), I Can See Your Voice (March 8), Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (March 10) and Pivoting (March 10).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 7

9 pm DOMINO MASTERS (series premiere)

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

8 PM MasterChef Junior Season 8

9:30 pm WELCOME TO FLATCH (series premiere)

MONDAY, MARCH 21

8 pm 9-1-1 resumes Season 5

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star (new time slot)

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

9 pm Name That Tune Season 2