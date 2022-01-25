The Righteous Gemstones Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Perhaps this will push the fractured Gemstone family toward reconciliation: HBO has renewed The Righteous Gemstones for a third season, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes just three weeks into the comedy’s current second season, airing Sundays at 10/9c. Five episodes remain in the sophomore run, with the finale set for Feb. 27. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” said Amy Gravitt, HBO’s executive vice president of programming. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

Created by Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones follows the members of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. John Goodman stars as patriarch Eli Gemstone, while McBride, Adam Devine and Edi Patterson respectively co-star as Eli’s children, Jesse, Kelvin and Judy.

Thus far in Season 2, Eli has been forced to revisit his violent past as amateur wrestler Maniac Kid, while Jesse and wife Amber have attempted to strike up a business partnership with preaching power couple Lyle and Lindy Lissons (played by Eric André and Jessica Lowe). The Season 2 cast also includes Tim Baltz as Judy’s husband BJ, Tony Cavalero as Kelvin’s right-hand man Keefe and Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman.

