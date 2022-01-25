Sydney Sweeney Reveals Euphoria Creator Let Her Cut Season 2 Nude Scenes That Weren't 'Necessary'

Euphoria‘s teens already show plenty of skin… but one cast member says there could’ve been even more.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays high school student Cassie on the HBO drama, reveals that she has asked creator Sam Levinson to cut a number of scenes in the current second season where her character would be nude, and Levinson agreed. “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,'” Sweeney tells the Independent. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’ I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.” (The show has an intimacy coordinator on set as well.)

Sweeney hasn’t shied away from shedding her clothes on Euphoria, though, and actually calls out the “stigma against actresses who get naked on screen… When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

Her role as sullen teen Olivia on HBO’s The White Lotus last year won her praise from critics, but Sweeney wonders if her nude scenes on Euphoria kept them from recognizing her work there: “This is something that has bothered me for a while. I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked. I do The White Lotus, and all of a sudden, critics are paying attention.”