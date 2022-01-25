Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Fires Jennie Nguyen Over Anti-BLM Posts; Bravo Apologizes for Not Acting Sooner

Bravo is rescinding Jennie Nguyen‘s snowflake after just one season on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in response to racist social media posts that recently resurfaced from 2020.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the network said in a statement on Tuesday. “We Recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Nguyen posted and shared anti-Black Lives Matter memes to her now-deactivated Facebook page during the height of the protests in 2020, which recently resurfaced. Bravo fans were critical of the network for not taking immediate action.

Nguyen posted this public apology to Instagram last week: “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated my account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Fellow Salt Lake City housewife Lisa Barlow weighed in on Nguyen’s actions during her appearance on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“I don’t condone those, and I am completely anti-racist,” Barlow said. “I hope everyone does better.” When host Andy Cohen asked if she was surprised by Nguyen’s posts, Barlow replied, “I haven’t looked at Jennie’s Facebook page in years. I was totally surprised. I was very surprised.”

Watch Barlow tackle that question (and more) below:

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Sundays at 9/8c. Your thoughts on Nguyen’s one-and-done turn as a cast member? Drop ’em in a comment below.