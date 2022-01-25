Fox News' Laura Ingraham Does Impression of Kate McKinnon's SNL Impression of... Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham on Monday night offered up her impression of Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon’s impression of the Fox News personality.

The Ingraham Angle at the close of Monday’s show played a clip of McKinnon’s most recent take on Ingraham from this past weekend, where she railed against “$19” gas prices and the green M&M being declared “a whore.”

The end of the SNL clip then segued into Ingraham mimicking McKinnon’s mimicry, droning voice, body language and all. (Watch video below.)

Speaking as McKinnon-as-Ingraham, the Fox News vet said, “The reason I like Kate McKinnon, I have so much respect for her as a talent, [is] she’s so even-handed in her political commentary. But seriously, think of all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, little Petey B[uttigieg] and The Squad on a near-daily basis…. I think this is kinda comedy gold, don’t you?”

Laura Ingraham impersonates Kate McKinnon impersonating Laura Ingraham. pic.twitter.com/brct0BWI8v — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 25, 2022

Then turning back to her normal self, Ingaham told viewers (with some sarcasm), “I like Kate McKinnon doing me, because she’s kind of fun, she’s very even-handed in her political humor. People say she doesn’t make fun of the other side, [but] I’m sure she does– Wait, they’re telling me she doesn’t?”

Presumably in the interest of both-sides fairness, Ingraham then offered to swing by SNL (where she said she has on occasion hung out backstage) and deliver her impression of Nancy Pelosi, “for free. I’m a member of SAG, but I’ll do it for free, OK?”

Should SNL take Ingraham up on her offer?