Ratings: Chiefs/Bills OT Thriller Draws Nearly 35 Million in Prelim Numbers

CBS' broadcast of the wild, rollercoaster, overtime NFL divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Bills averaged 34.5 million total viewers on Sunday night (per early numbers)– up 20 percent from the comparable Bucs/Saints game on Fox a year ago. Stay tuned for final updates, including out-of-home viewing.

Leading out of that (starting a bit after 10/9c), the specially scheduled kickoff to NCIS: Hawai’i‘s two-parter (concluding tonight) retained 9.9 million viewers (along with a 2.2 demo rating).

Elsewhere on Sunday, opposite that very big game:

ABC | AFV (4.7 mil/0.4) and The Rookie (2.7 mil/0.3) each dipped a tenth, while Celeb Wheel of Fortune (4 mil/0.4) and Supermarket Sweep (2.2 mil/0.3) both slipped two tenths ahead of next week’s season finales.

THE CW | Legends of the Hidden Temple (230K/0.0) dipped a tenth with its freshman finale.

NBC | The Secret Life of Pets drew 1.4 mil/0.3.

