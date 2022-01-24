Syfy Orders The Ark, Dean Devlin Series About Derailed Planetary Colonization

Syfy has ordered the launch of The Ark, a series about planetary colonization gone wrong, from Dean Devlin and Stargate SG-1‘s Jonathan Glassner.

Ordered straight to series for 12 episodes, with Glassner and Devlin serving as co-showrunners, The Ark is set The 100 years in the future, when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions, on a spacecraft known as Ark One, encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life.

“With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, Ark One’s remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive,” the synopsis tells us.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Syfy again,” Devlin, who in 2005 penned The Triangle for Sci-Fi Channel, said in a statement, “and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life.”

Casting will commence shortly, with an eye on a March production start in Belgrade, Serbia (and a premiere date TBD).

“The Ark is a perfect fit for Syfy audiences, ” Lisa Katz, NBCU’s scripted content chief, said in a statement, “and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today.

“With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky,” Katz added, “the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”