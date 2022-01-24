Murderville Trailer: Will Arnett Solves Crimes With Celeb Guests and Improv

New day, new partner, new murder to solve.

In Netflix’s upcoming procedural crime comedy Murderville (the six-episode series premieres Thursday, Feb. 3), Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arrested Development‘s Will Arnett) is out to crack the town’s most puzzling murder investigations. But for each case, he’ll have a new celebrity guest star as his partner, including Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Conan O’Brien (Conan), Ken Jeong (Community), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Sharon Stone (Casino) and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

The catch? Each episode’s guest won’t be privy to the script. “They have no idea what’s about to happen to them,” reads the show’s official description. “Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case, but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer.”

In the trailer (embedded above), Jeong can’t help but crack up when asked to lay in a body’s outline and keep track of the evidence at the same time. And of course, the guests will be sent deep undercover, as O’Brien tries to play it smooth under the alias of Todd Carrington… berg… son… field.

Rounding out the main cast are Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told), Lilan Bowden (Andi Mack) and Phillip Smithey (Johnson).

The series, which is based on BBC3’s Murder in Successville, is written and executive-produced by Krister Johnson (Childrens Hospital, Medical Police). Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

Ready to take a trip to Murderville? Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then let us know your thoughts in the Comments.