SNL Video: Will Forte and Kristen Wiig Bring Back Another Old Favorite

Will Forte is a grandmaster of the fabled “10-to-1” slot on Saturday Night Live. Usually, all of the very weirdest pieces end up being the final sketch of the night, before the credits. Out-there premises, nonsensical plots and absolutely unhinged characters are a must here — and nobody does those better than Forte.

“Jackie and Clancy” is a classic of that genre. The duo, played by Forte and Kristen Wiig, first appeared on SNL in 2008 and again in 2009. Forte, a first-time host this weekend, has cited it as one of his favorite sketches to perform, and it’s one that will leave you completely baffled, either from laughing or wondering how it even made it to air. It’s overstuffed with stupid names, unnecessary jokes and endless non sequiturs, but it’s anchored by Forte and Wiig’s unwavering and wild-eyed commitment to the characters.

Jackie and Clancy, of course, is short for Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad. Along with legendary hitmaker Jevner Keeblerelv (Kenan Thompson sporting hair reminiscent of Farrah Fawcett at her 1970s peak), they’re selling a country album about spaceships, toddlers, Model T cars and jars of beer.

That’s it. That’s the whole sketch.

It doesn’t sound like much, but as the commercial goes on, the lyrics get stranger, and Forte and Wiig get more intense. Songs about salad bars become songs about toads on life support and toddler Hell. Meanwhile, Thompson balances their intensity with his signature smirk and phrases like “ear caviar,” “funky junkie joker monkeys,” and, “the woman who put ‘oot oot’ in ‘boot scoot.'”

Now, would you buy an album with a song that goes, “Oh football sport, your feet and balls combine to make your name”? No. But should you see Wiig and Forte sing that song with all the gusto and throbbing forehead vein energy of a preacher trying to cast out demons? Yes, oh yes, you should.

Elsewhere in the episode, Forte took aim at his “idiot” castmates who all hosted before him.

Love seeing Forte and Wiig back in Studio 8H?