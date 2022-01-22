The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 23

Kristen Bell is 'The Woman in the House...' (Courtesy of Netflix)

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 14 series debuts (including Kristen Bell in The Woman in the House, Christine Baranski in The Gilded Age and Bellamy Young in Promised Land), seven returning series (including Billions, grown-ish and Resident Alien) and nine finales (including the yet-to-be-renewed Nancy Drew, Ordinary Joe and SEAL Team.)

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

3 am SEAL Team Season 5 finale (Paramount+)

8 pm Legends of the Hidden Temple Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm Billions Season 6 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Reframed: Marilyn Monroe docuseries finale (CNN; two episodes)

MONDAY, JAN. 24

3 am Judy Justice returns (IMDb TV)

8 pm March docuseries premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Gilded Age series premiere (HBO)

9 pm Snowpiercer Season 3 premiere (TNT)

10 pm American Dad Season 17 premiere (TBS)

10 pm Ordinary Joe Season 1 finale (NBC)

10 pm Promised Land series premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

3 am Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian stand-up special (Netflix)

9 pm Our Kind of People Season 1 finale (Fox)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

9 pm Resident Alien Season 2 premiere (Syfy, USA Network)

10 pm Astrid & Lilly Save the World series premiere (Syfy, USA Network)

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

3 am Gomorrah final season premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Paris in Love docuseries finale (Peacock; last two episodes)

3 am Take Out With Lisa Ling series premiere (HBO Max)

10 pm grown-ish Season 4B premiere (Freeform)

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

3 am The Afterparty series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Angry Birds: Summer Madness series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Doomlands series premiere (The Roku Channel; all episodes)

3 am Getting Curious With Johnathan Van Ness series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Home Team film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild film premiere (Disney+)

3 am In From the Cold series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Legend of Vox Machina series premiere (Prime Video; first three episodes)

3 am The Woman In the House Across the Street From the Girl In the Window limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Janet Jackson. docuseries premiere (A&E, Lifetime)

9 pm Nancy Drew Season 3 finale (The CW)

11 pm Chillin Island Season 1 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

8 pm The Great Chocolate Showdown series premiere (The CW)

8 pm Janet Jackson. docuseries finale (A&E, Lifetime)

8 pm WWE Royal Rumble (Peacock)

