Ratings: Nancy Drew Eyes Season High, Shark Tank and SmackDown Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s SmackDown tied for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ Blue Bloods copped Friday’s largest audience. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Shark Tank this week drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week, while Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.6) did same.

Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (3.9 mil/0.4), Magnum P.I. (5.2 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.4) all dipped.

The CW’s Nancy Drew, ahead of next week’s finale, drew its best audience (500K) since last season’s 12th episode, while matching its season high in the demo (with a full-throated 0.1).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.