TV Ratings: Walker Audience Eyes Season High, Sheldon Hits Demo High

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Walker this Thursday drew 1.11 million total viewers — marking a season high — and a 0.14 demo rating (up 27 percent week-to-week). Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (7.8 mil/0.8), United States of Al (5.4 mil/0.5), Ghosts (6.5 mil/0.7) and B Positive (4.9 mil/0.5) all are on track to again hit season highs in audience, while Sheldon and Ghosts respectively hit and tied season highs in the demo. Bull (4.5 mil/0.4) was steady in the wake of its cancellation news.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Women of the Movement (2.8 mil/0.3, read recap) and Let the World See (2.1 mil/0.3) both dipped with their finales.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.3 mil/0.4) and Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.5) were both steady, but SVU (4.2 mil/0.6) dipped.

FOX | Joe Millionaire (1.6 mil/0.3) and Call Me Kat (1.6 mil/0.3) were steady, while Pivoting (1.1 mil/0.3) ticked up with Episode 3.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.