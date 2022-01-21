SEAL Team Finale Sneak Peek: Jason Tells Mandy What He Really Wants

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard: Whoopi Goldberg to Return as Next Generation's Guinan in Season 2 -- Watch a New Trailer

This Sunday in the SEAL Team Season 5 finale, Jason tracks down Mandy to say his piece — but is she at all prepared for what she is about to hear?

When last we tuned into the Paramount+ military drama, Bravo had just pancaked the Venezuelans’ uranium refinery facility and gunned down many a VSP, only to find their escape route being closed in on by local law enforcement.

In the season finale, titled “All Bravo Stations” and written by showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Jason, Ray, Sonny, Brock, Clay, Davis and Smith must somehow maintain their invisible footprint and make a daring escape before they can think about putting this Omega op in their rearview mirror.

Spoiler alert, if you’re reading this headline and watching this sneak peek: Jason (played by David Boreanaz), at the very least, makes it back to the States alive and in one piece. And in the exclusive sneak peek above, he tracks down Mandy (Jessica Paré), who a few episodes back he all but invited to walk out on him, when he put up so many walls after a difficult conversation with his former father-in-law and while also dealing with the possibly very real truth about his TBI.

Is there anything Jason can say to Mandy to smooth over their abrupt split? Press play above, and see.

Speaking with TVLine ahead of the finale, Boreanaz told TVLine of playing this season’s Jason/Mandy arc, “Jess [Paré] is great — she is such a unique soul and a great force, what she brings to the character. I always love when the two of us do our ‘Jandy’ scenes. We have a lot of fun, and the utmost respect for each other, and we attack it from our own perspective.”

