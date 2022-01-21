Meat Loaf, Grammy-Winning Singer and Rocky Horror Star, Dead at 74

Grammy winner Meat Loaf, the “Bat Out of Hell” singer whose acting credits include the cult classic film Rocky Horror Picture Show and Syfy’s Ghost Wars, has died at the age of 74. A cause of death has not been disclosed. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement to Deadline. “From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf, whose given name was Michael Lee Aday, released his debut album “Bat Out of Hell” in 1977. It went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 43 million copies sold worldwide. All told, he released a dozen albums as a solo artist, including follow-ups “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell” (1993) and “Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose” (2006). Hit singles included “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” — the latter of which earned him the 1993 Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance (Solo).

On the big screen, Meat Loaf played Eddie in the aforementioned Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and Robert “Bob” Paulsen in Fight Club (1999). His extensive list of TV credits include guest spots on popular series such as Elementary, The Equalizer (1985), Glee, House, Monk, Nash Bridges, South Park and Tales From the Crypt. On the unscripted side, he competed during Season 4 of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice, where he placed third behind Oscar winner Marlee Matlin and country singer John Rich.

He most recently starred as Doug Rennie in Syfy’s short-lived Ghost Wars, which ran for one season in 2017.

Meat Loaf is survived by his wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda.