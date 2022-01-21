Joe vs. Carole: Peacock's Tiger King Drama Gets Premiere Date, Teaser — See Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

RELATED STORIES One of Us Is Lying Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, With New Showrunner

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: Are you ready to relive the Tiger King madness, this time in scripted form?

Peacock’s fictionalized take on the Joe Exotic/Carole Baskin feud, famously chronicled in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King, will be (aptly) titled Joe vs. Carole, with all eight episodes premiering Thursday, March 3, TVLine has learned. John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill) stars as exotic animal wrangler Joe Exotic, with SNL‘s Kate McKinnon as his hated rival Carole Baskin.

We also get a sneak peek at the fireworks in a new teaser — which you can watch above — with Baskin plotting to shut down Exotic’s animal park and Exotic planning to hit back hard: “She wants to mess with me, I can mess with her.” Plus, we catch a glimpse of Kyle MacLachlan as Baskin’s husband Howard.

“We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are,” showrunner Etan Frankel (Shameless) said in a statement. “John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Joe vs. Carole, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.