Wednesday Ratings: ABC Sitcoms Go Low, Fire and Med Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, all of ABC’s Wednesday sitcoms hit or tied season lows, while two-thirds of NBC’s #OneChicago trifecta led the night. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

ABC’s The Goldbergs (with 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) and The Wonder Years (2.1 mil/0.4) tied season lows in both measures, while The Conners (2.9 mil/0.4) marked new lows and Home Economics (1.9 mil/0.3) matched its demo low. The Chase (2.1 mil/0.3) was steady.

Over on steady-Eddie NBC, Chicago Med (7.2 mil/0.8) and Fire (7.1 mil/0.8) tied for the Wednesday demo win, with the former this time around copping the largest audience. P.D. did 5.7 mil/0.7.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (563K/0.1) matched its second most-watched episode of the season, while Batwoman (443/0.1) dropped a few viewers.

CBS | Again leading out of a TPIR primetime special (4.8 mil/0.7), The Amazing Race (3.5 mil/0.6) and Good Sam (2.3 mil/0.3) both ticked up in the demo, though the latter shed viewers for a second straight week since its debut.

FOX | I Can See Your Voice (2 mil/0.4) and Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.4) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.