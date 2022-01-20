Rebel Wilson's Pooch Perfect Among 2 Series Cancelled at ABC

Pooch Perfect is in the dog house.

ABC has cancelled the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog grooming competition series after one season, TVLine has confirmed. Additionally, the network has indefinitely benched the celebrity-themed revival of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

Based on the Australian series, Pooch Perfect showcased 10 of the best dog groomers (and their trusty assistants) in the United States. Bridesmaids vet Wilson hosted the Aussie version as well.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the new iteration of Millionaire, succeeding the late Regis Philbin. The revival put celebrities in the hot seat, answering multiple-choice trivia questions to win up to $1 million for their favorite charities. Among the new edition’s other tweaks: One of the lifelines was now “Ask the Host,” allowing contestants to ask Kimmel to weigh in. They could also bring a friend along to help them with the first 10 questions.

Per Deadline, ABC is leaving the door slightly ajar for Millionaire to return at some point in the future, although there are currently no plans to produce new episodes.