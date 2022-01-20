Netflix's Daredevil Cracks Nielsen Streaming Top 10 in Wake of Related Spider-Man/Hawkeye Cameos

RELATED STORIES Emily in Paris Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix

Marvel’s Daredevil emerged from a three-year long hibernation to crack Nielsen’s latest ranking of the Top 10 streaming originals.

The long-cancelled, MCU-adjacent superhero series’ renewed bingeability came in the wake of recent cameos by two major characters, in the box office blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and in the final two episodes of Disney+’s Hawkeye series.

Netflix’s The Witcher remained atop Nielsen’s Top 10 list (for the week of Dec. 20), amassing 2.7 billion minutes viewed across 16 total episodes.

Netflix’s Emily in Paris, with the release of its second season, followed with 938 million across 20 total episodes — tying Hawkeye (which drew 938 million across six available episodes).

Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (638 million) placed fourth, followed by Netflix’s Lost in Space (490 million).

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming originals for the week of Dec. 20 were five Netflix originals: The Great British Baking Show, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, the aforementioned Daredevil (195 million minutes across 39 episodes), Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster and Money Heist.

Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were Selling Tampa, The Queen of the Flow and Twentysomethings: Austin.

