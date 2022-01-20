Chicken Run Sequel With Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton, New Wallace & Gromit Film Ordered at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Ozark Season 3 Quickcap Video: Catch Up on Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Netflix is teaming with Aardman on a follow-up to Chicken Run, the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, as well as a new movie featuring the iconic Wallace & Gromit characters.

In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which is on track for a 2023 streaming premiere, the heroic chickens have to summon up all their resources to break into an impenetrable fortress. This time around, Ginger and Rocky will be voiced by Westworld‘s Thandiwe Newton and Chuck‘s Zachary Levi (succeeding Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson), while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) will voice their headstrong daughter, Molly — “a true chick-off-the-old-block who completes the family trio in this new chapter.”

Reprising their voice roles from the 2000 original are Jane Horrocks (as Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty) and Lynn Ferguson (Mac), while the other new additions include Josie Sedgwick-Davies (as Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher) and Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry).

Sam Fell (of the Oscar-nominated ParaNorman) will direct.

The new, yet-to-be-titled Wallace & Gromit film will be directed by creator Nick Park alongside Aardman’s Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit, Merlin Crossingham, and Mark Burton is the writer. The premise: “Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

A 2024 premiere is anticipated.