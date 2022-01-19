WeCrashed First Look: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Headline Apple TV+'s WeWork Mini — Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Has His Work/Home Lives Surgically Separated in Black Mirror-Like Apple Drama

Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are on a mission to revolutionize the workplace, embodying the visionaries behind WeWork in the first trailer for the Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed.

Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the eight-part drama explores “the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible,” per the official synopsis. The company had grown from “a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted.”

Leto — who is doing some serious accent work here — plays co-founder Adam Neumann, whose God complex begins to get in the way of the mission. Fellow Oscar winner Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah, who served as the company’s chief brand and impact officer.

Rounding out the cast are Kyle Marvin (The Climb) as fellow co-founder Miguel McKelvey, O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as investor Cameron Lautner, and America Ferrera (Superstore) as entrepreneur Elishia Kennedy.

Leto and Hathaway executive-produce alongside series creators Lee Eisenberg (Little America) and Drew Crevello (The Long Dark), and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us). The first three episodes premiere Friday, March 18, followed by one new episode every week through April 22.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding WeCrashed to your Apple TV+ watchlist.