TVLine Items: Castle Vet Joins L.A. Law, Disenchantment Return Date and More

L.A. Law is staffing up: Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors) has joined ABC’s revival drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The updated take is once again set at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which has reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” per the official synopsis. Olagundoye will play a new character, Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson, opposite original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively.

Additionally, Hari Nef (YOU, Transparent) will portray a transgender lawyer, while Ian Duff (The Republic of Sarah) is a junior associate who has fundamental disagreements with Rollins about what it means to be a Black man in America in 2022.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has announced that Disenchantment Part 4 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 9.

* Fra Fee (Hawkeye) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series as Prince Benoit Berlioz, our sister site Variety reports.

* The Real Dirty Dancing, a dance competition series hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss in which celebrities relive the classic film’s most memorable dance moments in the hope of becoming the next “Baby” and “Johnny,” will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9/8c on Fox. The celeb contestants include Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love.

* Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost) will recur on FBI: International as the long-lost mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester, per Deadline.

* The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will now air live Sunday, April 3 on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place Monday, Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but was postponed due to the Omicron variant. Additionally, the CMT Music Awards, which were originally slated for April 3, will move to a later date in April.

* Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen has been renewed through 2023, taking the Bravo series through its 15th year on air, per Deadline.

* Showtime has released a trailer for the docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby, premiering Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?