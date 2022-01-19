GLAAD Media Awards: Yellowjackets, Chucky, Doom Patrol, Harlem and Hacks Among First-Time TV Nominees

RELATED STORIES Yellowjackets Jackie's Big O: Supernatural, 'Shrooms or a Sham? The Show's EPs Weigh In

Nominees have been announced for the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards, which acknowledge the fairness, accuracy, inclusiveness, boldness, originality, impact and overall quality of LGBTQ representations in the media.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 finalist Gottmik revealed the nominees on Wednesday, via GLAAD’s TikTok page. This year’s award bi-coastal ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 2, and in New York on Friday, May 6.

Last year’s big TV winners included Star Trek: Discovery (drama), Schitt’s Creek (comedy), I May Destroy You (limited series) and Uncle Frank (TV-movie). Scroll down for a list of 2022’s TV nominees, including in the inaugural Outstanding New TV Series category.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Special (Netflix)

Twenties (BET)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Pose (FX)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding New TV Series

4400 (The CW)

Chucky (Syfy/USA Network)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harlem (Prime Video)

The Long Call (BritBox)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

With Love (Prime Video)

Y: The Last Man (FX)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding TV-Movie

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark)

The Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

Nash Bridges (USA Network)

Single All the Way (Netflix)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Halston (Netflix)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Little Birds (Starz)

Love Life (HBO Max)

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love (Netflix)

Rurangi (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Vigil (Peacock)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary

Changing the Game (Hulu)

“Cured,” Independent Lens (PBS)

Flee (NEON)

The Lady and The Dale (HBO)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

“Pier Kids,” POV (PBS)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, “Berry Bounty Banquet” (YouTube Kids)

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

Sesame Street, “Family Day” (HBO Max)

Muppet Babies, “Gonzo-rella” (Disney Junior)

Fancy Nancy, “Joie de Jonathan” (Disney Junior)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Rugrats (Paramount+)

Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network/HBO Max)

We the People (Netflix)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, “Whatever Floats Your Float” (Hulu/Peacock)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Centaurworld (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club, “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye” (Netflix)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Danger Force, “Manlee Men” (Nickelodeon)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

The Amber Ruffin Show, “Bisexual Superman Is Not Ruining Your Childhood, B*tch Please” (Peacock)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Culture War! Diverse Pilots and Trans Rights” (Comedy Central)

The Oprah Conversation, “Elliot Page” (Apple TV+)

Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Jenny Hagel Investigates Why America’s Lesbian Bars Are Vanishing” (NBC)

The View, “Mj Rodriguez on Historic Emmy Nomination and Hopes for Trans Community’s Future” (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart, “Capehart Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Transphobic Speech Against Equality Act” (MSNBC)

State of the Union, “Danica Roem to LGBTQ Americans: You Have to Care About Politics” (CNN)

Today, “HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later” (NBC)

Stephanie Ruhle Reports, “McBride On Anti-Trans Bills: ‘This Is Legislative Bullying Plain & Simple'” (MSNBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know, “Valedictorian Says His Graduation Speech on Mental Health & LGBTQ Identity Was Cut Off” (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

Anderson Cooper Full Circle, “Anderson Speaks to Legendary AIDS and Gay Rights Activist” (CNNgo)

This Is Life With Lisa Ling, “Gay Panic” (CNN)

“Life After Pulse” (WESH)

AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange, “Mama Gloria” (PBS)

“Pride of The White House” (MSNBC)

“PRIDE on ABC News Live: What’s Next for the LGBTQ+ Community” (ABC News Live)

United Shades of America, “Trans in Texas” (CNN)

“Trans in Trumpland” (Topic)

“TransAmerica” (NBC News NOW)

The Week With Joshua Johnson, “The Week in Pride” (MSNBC)

Special Recognition

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

4D with Demi Lovato, “Alok Vaid-Menon” (Candence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider

The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Life Out Loud With LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics