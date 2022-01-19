Gina Rodriguez to Star in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Apple

RELATED STORIES WeCrashed First Look: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Headline Apple TV+'s WeWork Mini — Get Premiere Date

Gina Rodriguez is on the verge of a TV comeback: The Jane the Virgin alum has signed on to star in a series adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the 1988 film, Women on the Verge follows the rocky romantic lives of a number of women, including one who works as a voice actor dubbing for foreign films. Rodriguez will play Pepa, the lead role played by Carmen Maura in the film. The series will feature a mix of English and Spanish, according to the report.

Rodriguez will serve as an executive producer as well, along with Almodovar. Noelle Valdivia (Kevin Can F**k Himself, Goliath) will pen the adaptation and serve as showrunner.

Almodovar wrote and directed the original Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, which became a breakout hit and earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. He has gone on to become one of Spain’s most celebrated filmmakers, with acclaimed films like Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! and All About My Mother, the latter of which took home the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2000.

Rodriguez is best known for playing Jane Villanueva in The CW’s telenovela-flavored romantic comedy Jane the Virgin, which wrapped up a five-season run in 2019. The role earned her a Golden Globe for best comedy actress in 2015. Her recent TV credits include Diary of a Future TV President, Carmen Sandiego and Big Mouth.