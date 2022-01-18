Willem Dafoe to Host SNL on Jan. 29, With Katy Perry as Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe has been tapped to close out Saturday Night Live‘s January episodes, with a musical assist from Katy Perry. SNL Season 47: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best

NBC announced Tuesday that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will make his SNL hosting debut on Jan. 29. Perry, meanwhile, returns as musical guest for the fourth time. The “Firework” singer is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, PLAY, at Resorts World Theatre.

Saturday Night Live resumed Season 47 last weekend with first-time host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and first-time musical guest Bleachers.

SNL alum Will Forte will host the Jan. 22 episode, with Italian rock band Måneskin — winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest — handling musical duties.