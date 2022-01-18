The Hills: New Beginnings Cancelled at MTV After 2 Seasons

RELATED STORIES Ex on the Beach's Chris Pearson Dead at 25 After Reported Stabbing Incident

The rest of The Hills: New Beginnings‘ story has now been written: MTV has cancelled the reality follow-up after two seasons, according to our sister site Deadline. But “new takes on the IP are possible” down the road, the report adds.

New Beginnings, which premiered in June 2019, caught up with the stars of the original hit MTV reality series, which ran from 2006 to 2010. Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado and Brody Jenner all returned for the freshman season, joined — for some reason — by The O.C. alum Mischa Barton. (Original stars Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth declined to return.)

Original Hills cast member Kristin Cavallari returned for the second season, which debuted last May. The Season 2 finale, which aired in August, will now stand as the series finale, capping its run at a total of 24 episodes.

