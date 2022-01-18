Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Has His Work/Home Lives Surgically Separated in Black Mirror-Like Apple Drama

RELATED STORIES Samuel L. Jackson Is Ptolemy Grey in Adaptation of Walter Mosley Novel: Get Apple TV+ Premiere Date, First Photos

Adam Scott’s corporate drone freely elects to have his work and home lives surgically severed from each other in the trailer for Apple TV+’s Severance, which premieres Friday, Feb. 18 (with the first two of nine episodes).

From director and executive producer Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson, Severance follows Mark Scout (played by Scott), a team leader at a mysterious company whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This daring, Black Mirror-like experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question when Mark finds himself at the center of “an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

The pretty stacked cast also includes Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), John Turturro (The Night Of) and Dichen Lachman (Altered Carbon), plus Britt Lower (Man Seeking Woman), Zach Cherry (The Last O.G.), Jen Tullock (The Coop), Tramell Tillman (Godfather of Harlem) and Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black).