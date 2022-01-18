Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer Unfurls More Powers, Teases 'Terrible' Threat

Raising Dion‘s titular adolescent gets to fine-tuning his powers in the trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix superhero series — and it’s a good thing, too, seeing as “something terrible is coming.” Streaming TV Renewals & Cancellations

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion tells the story of Nicole (Shadowhunters‘ Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

In Season 2 — which releases all eight episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and picks up two years after defeating Jason Ritter’s Crooked Man — Dion continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (How to Get Away With Murder‘s Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner), a fellow (and creeeepy) powered kid, a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming.

“Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again,” the synopsis tells us, “not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

“Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show,” showrunner Carol Barbee said in a statement. “In Season 2, you’re going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole’s challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent’s worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re so excited for fans to continue this journey with us.”

