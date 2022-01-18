Reacher Delivers a Brutal Prison Beatdown in Prime Video Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES What to Watch: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Commemoration Edition

Note to self: When Jack Reacher says he’s going to “give you to the count of three…,” be gone by the time he gets to “one.”

In a sneak peek from Prime Video’s upcoming Reacher series, the titular tough guy (played by Titans‘ Alan Ritchson) is sent into lockup to get information out of someone. And along the way, he is cornered in the showers by a half dozen brutes.

Alas, these lunks brought shivs to a veritable gunfight, as their target brutally makes clear in the moments that follow. (Watch the full scene above.)

Releasing all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 4, Reacher follows Ritchson’s Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. A drifter carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he explores the country he once served, Reacher arrives in the town of Margrave, Ga, where he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years — and for which the new guy in town gets pinned.

While Reacher works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require his keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. “One thing above all is for sure,” says the synopsis. “They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.”

Filling the hulking Reacher’s literally big shoes “is such a key point,” Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of global TV, told TVLine recently. “Adaptations are really challenging, but I think Alan [Ritchson] has knocked it out of the park. I think Reacher fans will be very excited by the show.”

Season 1 of Reacher is based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, and was written for television by Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner for the series.

The cast also includes Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) as KJ, Hugh Thompson as Baker, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) as Charlie, Currie Graham (Murder in the First) as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter) as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids) as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Young Reacher and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) as Mayor Teale.

