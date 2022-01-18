Ellen's Game of Games Cancelled at NBC After 4 Seasons

Game over: NBC has cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted primetime game show Ellen’s Game of Games after four seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

Game of Games, which premiered in 2017, saw DeGeneres lead contestants through one of several dozen mini games akin to the games played on her self-titled daytime talk show. Her talk show sidekick Stephen “tWitch” Boss served as announcer and sidekick here as well. Each episode’s winners advanced to the final round for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.

The game show started out as a holiday season fill-in for NBC and soon expanded to a year-round primetime slot. Season 4 — which will now be its final season — wrapped up last May. The cancellation caps the show’s run at a total of 48 episodes.

DeGeneres is saying goodbye on another front as well: She’s already announced that her long-running daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will end its 19-year run later this year. The host and comedian faced a wave of controversy in 2020 when published reports from coworkers accused her of fostering a toxic workplace; DeGeneres apologized on air, but maintained that the controversy was not the reason she was ending the show.

Will you miss playing along with Ellen’s Game of Games? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.