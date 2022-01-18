Bull to End After 6 Seasons

CBS is parting ways with Bull in the wake of Michael Weatherly‘s decision to quit the series. The final episode is slated to air in May. 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

“I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly announced on Twitter late Tuesday. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish. Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Season to date, Bull is averaging 7.5 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in) — down 13 adn 25 percent from last season’s averages. Among the 13 dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it respectively ranks No. 8 and… last.

There are 12 episodes remaining in Bull‘s current sixth season.

In a statement, CBS said, “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Three years ago, Bull become something of a PR liability for CBS in the wake of allegations of lewd behavior by Weatherly came to light from former co-star Eliza Duskhu.

As reported in December 2018 by the New York Times, a third-party investigation into claims of sexual harassment made against former CBS CEO Les Moonves turned up papers showing that during Duskhu’s late Season 2 run, she lodged a formal complaint with the network after being on the receiving end of several lewd comments made by Weatherly. Days after Dushku confronted Weatherly himself about his behavior, she was informed that her character was being written out.

Dushku entered into mediation with CBS, which ultimately led to a $9.5 million settlement — the equivalent of what she would’ve earned had she become a full-time cast member for four more seasons, as envisioned.

