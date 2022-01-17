Yellowstone Season 5 Return Set (Tentatively) — Plus, 'There's Still a Lot of Story to Tell' Down the Line, EP Says

Have you “herd”? Yellowstone is likely to return for Season 5 this fall, according to executive producer David Glasser. Yellowstone Season 4 Photos

Following the Paramount Network hit’s SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, he told our sister site Variety that he expected the show to resume production in May and premiere its fifth season in autumn. In other words, viewers won’t have to wait too long to find out just how big a mistake Jamie made by choosing Beth’s ominous “option No. 3,” which in the Season 4 finale resulted in him murdering his biological father! (Read the full recap here.)

And though co-creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan is spread pretty thin these days, what with working on spinoffs 1883 and 6666 as well as Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown, fans needn’t worry that we’re closing in on the last roundup. Yellowstone not only continues to deliver kick-ass ratings — its Season 4 finale was up 81 percent over Season 3’s — it’s reached a creative zenith. As Glasser put it, “It’s the prime of the show. [It’s] still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell.

“I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write,” he added. “He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

Hey, some of us are pretty psyched already. What are you hoping for from Season 5? Anyone else think Beth might have shot herself in the foot by forcing Jamie back into the family fold?