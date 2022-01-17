Ratings: Chiefs/Steelers Wild Card Game Flirts With 23 Million Viewers

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday night broadcast of the NFL Wild Card game between the Chiefs and Steelers drew 22.7 million total viewers (and a 6.0 demo rating) during primetime, up 6 percent in audience from last year’s comparable Browns/Steelers match-up. TVLine's Annual Renewal / Cancellation Forecast

Other than that, not much else was new on Sunday, folks! But we are all nothing if not completists. So….

CBS’ 60 Minutes drew 11.8 mil and a 2.1.

The CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple (250K/0.1) ticked up; Two Sentence [sic] Horror Stories returned to 220K/0.1.

ABC’s AFV rerun (4 mil/0.4) featuring a small Bob Saget tribute was down just a tick from last week’s fresh episode.

