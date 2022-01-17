Ray Donovan's Liev Schreiber on Pact He Made With Pro-Trump Co-Star Jon Voight to 'Never Talk About Politics'

RELATED STORIES Yellowjackets Season 2 Likely Will Premiere Sooner Than You'd Think

For seven seasons and one wrap-up movie, Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight played often-bitter familial adversaries on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. But despite the actors’ stark political differences in real-life — Voight is an outspoken Republican and acolyte of Donald Trump and Schreiber is, well, decidedly neither of those things — real-life did not imitate art behind-the-scenes at Ray Donovan.

Although political tensions between Schreiber and Voight have occasionally spilled out onto social media (like in 2016 and 2020), “Jon and I made an agreement years ago to just never talk about politics,” Schreiber tells TVLine. “It’s just something that we don’t want in the workspace. We don’t want that. Our jobs are difficult enough as they are without all the other nonsense coming into it. So, for that brief time that we’re working together, we just don’t do it.

“I love Jon,” he adds. “I would do anything for him.”

The pair’s working relationship — at least via Ray Donovan — drew to a close on Friday with the airing of the series’ two-hour swan song. “This is the end for me. For now,” Schreiber maintained to TVLine of the pic, which — SPOILER ALERT — killed off Voight’s death-defying Mickey Donovan in the final moments. “But if somebody creates a new narrative and it makes sense, I don’t see why [it couldn’t continue down the road]. But there’s nothing in the works.”