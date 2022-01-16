Jordan Cashmyer, 16 and Pregnant Season 5 Mom, Dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on Season 5 of MTV’s reality TV series 16 and Pregnant, has died. She was 26.

The news was confirmed by her family via Facebook post. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” her mother, Jessica Cashmyer, wrote. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Jordan Cashmyer’s 16 and Pregnant appearance aired in June 2014. The episode followed her and her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor’s struggles with homelessness and unemployment while the couple was expecting daughter Genevieve. Her family, at the time, disapproved of the relationship and kicked her out once she refused to stop seeing him. Following the birth of the girl, whom they called Evie, the family experienced continued financial strain and homelessness.

Jordan was arrested for drug possession in 2017, but had celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021.

16 and Pregnant ran on and off for six seasons on MTV between 2009 and 2021. Several spinoffs followed including Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Teen Mom 3, and 16 and Recovering.