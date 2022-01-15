The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 16

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find eight returning series (including Ozark, Servant and Too Hot to Handle), eight series debuts (including Jason Katims’ As We See It, a Fraggle Rock reboot and How I Met Your Father) and five finales (including Yellowjackets and Women of the Movement).

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

9 pm Britannia Season 3 premiere (Epix)

9 pm Reframed: Marilyn Monroe docuseries premiere (CNN; two episodes)

9 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 premiere (The CW; two episodes)

10 pm Yellowjackets Season 1 finale (Showtime)

10:35 pm Somebody Somewhere series premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, JAN. 17

7 pm Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation special (BET, BET Her)

9 pm 4400 returns (The CW)

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

3 am How I Met Your Father series premiere (Hulu; two episodes)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

3 am Too Hot to Handle Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 finale (Disney+; five episodes)

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

3 am Looney Toons Cartoons Season 4 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am The Royal Treatment film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Supernatural Academy series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am True Story With Ed and Randall series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

8 pm Women of the Movement limited series finale (ABC; two-and-a-half hours)

10 pm Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Season 7 premiere (TBS)

10 pm Single Drunk Female series premiere (Freeform; two episodes)

10:30 pm Let the World See docuseries finale (ABC)

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

3 am As We See It series premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Ozark Season 4, Part 1 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Pokémon Master Journeys Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Servant Season 3 premiere (Apple TV+)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Season 20 premiere (HBO)

11 pm Back on the Record With Bob Costas Season 2 premiere (HBO)

12 am Chillin Island Season 1 finale (HBO)

