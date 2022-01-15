Will Forte to Host SNL, With Eurovision Winner Måneskin as Musical Guest

MacGruber is returning to whence he came.

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte will host the Jan. 22 episode of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series, it was announced during this weekend’s show.

This mark’s Forte’s first time returning as a host since wrapping his seven-season run as a cast member in 2010. Forte recently parlayed his recurring SNL character of the MacGyver-like MacGruber into a streaming series that debuted on Peacock in December.

Serving as musical guest for Forte’s hosting debut will be the Italian rock band Måneskin — winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest– in their first SNL appearance.

Saturday Night Live resumed Season 47 this weekend with first-time host Ariana DeBose (of West Side Story) and first-time musical guest Bleachers.