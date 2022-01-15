SNL Video: Biden Blames Spider-Man for Omicron Surge, Reveals a Multiverse With Two Other Joe Bidens

RELATED STORIES Will Forte to Host SNL, With Eurovision Winner Måneskin as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live came back from its holiday hiatus this week with a cold open that finally explains why the COVID situation got so topsy-turvy.

The sketch begins with SNL freshman James Austin Johnson’s typically confused President Joe Biden blaming COVID on something ridiculous. “When did Spider-Man come out? December 17th. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17th,” POTUS points out. “That’s really all I have to say; I yield the remainder of my time to questions.”

Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the eighth-highest grossing film of all time, maybe he’s not be entirely wrong? Nevertheless, a disbelieving press corps peppers him with queries; he deflects them all with, “Stop seeing Spider-Man!” He claims it has “a 98 percent on Au Gratin Potatoes” (instead of Rotten Tomatoes); he blames the lack of support for a voting rights bill on Spider-Man; and he pawns off a looming war in Ukraine on … well, you know.

Things really take off, though, when a “nerd” in the press room asks if he thinks there are Joe Bidens from alternate universes – akin to a major plot point from No Way Home. “Finally, a good question!” Biden remarks, as he launches into a complex theory, supported by Doctors Strange and Fauci, about him having at least two doppelgangers, including one who lost to Trump and now hosts a CNBC show called T-Birds, Tacos & Trains.

A bit later, cue the smoke machine and out comes Cool Joe Biden (a shirtless Pete Davidson with sunglasses and white hair) who tells the president that he’s actually right. We are all in a joke universe (spawned by the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016, natch), and every single person is better off in Cool Biden’s universe … except, well, for Pete Davidson. (“Your world is maybe more fun for him.”)

Watch the full video above, then tell us if you think SNL‘s Faux Biden wasn’t 100-percent off the mark.