The Santa Clause Sequel Series Starring Tim Allen Ordered at Disney+

The Santa Clause franchise is making a comeback — this time on the small screen.

Disney+ on Friday announced a series order for The Santa Clause (working title), a limited-run series that will see Tim Allen reprise his beloved role as Scott Calvin. Production is set to get underway in Los Angeles this spring, with Jack Burditt (Last Man Standing) on board as showrunner. He’ll executive-produce alongside fellow LMS vets Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Allen originated the role of Santa Claus’ proxy in the 1994’s The Santa Clause. The family friendly film went on the gross nearly $200 million at the box office and spawned two sequels: 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 (which introduced Elizabeth Mitchell as Scott’s love interest/eventual wife Carol) and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (which featured Martin Short as Jack Frost). The complete trilogy is streaming on Disney+.

The Home Improvement vet’s Disney ties (of course) extend far beyond the Santa Clause franchise. Allen previously voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films and headlined live-action flicks Jungle 2 Jungle (1997) and The Shaggy Dog (2006). He recently wrapped a nine-season run on Last Man Standing, on which he played conservative business owner Mike Baxter, and co-hosted the History Channel competition series Assembly Required opposite former co-star (and Tool Time sidekick) Richard Karn.

