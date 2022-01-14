South Park Sets Season 25 Premiere on Comedy Central — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES South Park Reveals [Spoiler]'s Tragic Future in Return of COVID Special

South Park is finally coming home next month. Following a pair of successful Post COVID specials on Paramount+, the show is returning to Comedy Central for its 25th season on Wednesday, Feb. 2, TVLine has learned.

“To be halfway done with South Park is a great accomplishment-we can’t lie,” co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker joked (at least we think they’re joking) as part of the big announcement.

“For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with South Park,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of South Park on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount+.”

Under a new deal announced in Aug. 2021, Comedy Central picked up South Park through Season 30. Along with that massive renewal came an order for 14 specials to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Two of those specials — South Park: Post COVID and South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID — have already been released.

