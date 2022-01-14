The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Sets February Premiere Date — Watch New Trailer for Disney+ Revival

RELATED STORIES Secrets of Sulphur Springs' Kyliegh Curran and Ethan Hutchison Preview a Soul-Searching Season 2

Penny Proud is becoming a woman… whether her father is ready or not.

Disney+ on Friday released a new trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the long-awaited revival of Disney Channel’s hit animated series. And while the show’s animation has certainly received a major upgrade, you’ll be happy to know that everyone is exactly how you remember them.

Returning voices include Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

New characters in the Proud Family‘s orbit include Keke Palmer as young activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, and Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as her loving fathers Barry and Randall. There’s also Asante Blackk as Penny’s boyfriend Kareem, and rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Maya’s brother Francis.

The show also boasts an embarrassment of riches in the guest-voice department. Expect to hear from the following: Al Roker, Anthony Anderson, Brenda Song, Chance the Rapper, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Eva Longoria, Jaden Smith, James Pickens Jr., Jane Lynch, Gabrielle Union, Holly Robinson Peete, Lamorne Morris, Lena Waithe, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Marsai Martin, Normani, Tiffany Haddish and Tina Knowles — plus more!

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres Feb. 23 on Disney+. Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the revival below.