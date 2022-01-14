Netflix Is Raising Its Prices (Again), Will Now Be the Most Expensive Streamer

RELATED STORIES Inventing Anna Trailer: Julia Garner Pulls a Fast One in Shonda Rhimes' Forthcoming Netflix Drama

It will soon cost a bit more to stream shows like The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Netflix is raising the price for all subscription plans in U.S. and Canada, TVLine has confirmed.

Effectively immediately for new users, the standard plan for U.S. subscribers (which permits two simultaneous HD streams and is the most popular tier) has increased from $13.99 to $15.49 per month. (That puts it over HBO Max’s $15 per month to make it the most expensive major streaming service.) The standard plan for users in Canada has also gone up by $1.50, with that tier now set at $16.49 per month.

Netflix previously raised its prices in January 2021, with consumers seeing about $1-2 price hikes across all subscription plans.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix rep said in a statement. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Current subscribers will begin to see the changes go into effect “over the coming weeks,” depending on their billing cycle, per The Hollywood Reporter. Subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance via email and in-app notification.

In other recent news, the streamer renewed Emily in Paris for Seasons 3 and 4, greenlit two more Red Notice sequels and cancelled Gentefied after two seasons.

How do you feel about Netflix raising its prices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.