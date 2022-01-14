NBC to Honor Betty White With Primetime Special Airing This Month

NBC will honor the late Betty White with a primetime special airing later this month.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, set for Monday, Jan. 31 at 10/9c, will see friends and stars celebrate the TV legend and animal rights advocate throughout the special. The hour-long tribute will feature curated clips that encapsulate White’s “irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.”

White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99 — just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

An Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner, White’s long list of credits include the mantrap Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1973-77), the ditzy Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls (1985-92) and the bawdy Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland (2010-15). She also appeared on the big screen in films like Lake Placid (1999) and The Proposal (2009).

White’s Hot in Cleveland co-star Valerie Bertinelli was among the first to pay tribute. “Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” Bertinelli tweeted. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”

Ryan Reynolds, who started opposite White in The Proposal, also honored her on social media, writing, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”