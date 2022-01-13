Writers Guild Awards: Yellowjackets, Loki Among New Series Scoring Nods

RELATED STORIES SAG Awards 2022: Succession and Squid Game Lead Nominations; Yellowstone Snags Best Ensemble Nod

Nominations for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards were announced on Thursday, and quite a few members of TV’s freshman class — including Disney+’s Loki, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — found themselves on this year’s list.

HBO Max’s Hacks and FX’s Reservation Dogs were also among the rookies to net multiple nods, while veterans like Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale — both nominated in previous years — are in the running once again.

The 2022 winners will be announced at a ceremony held on Sunday, March 20. Scroll down for the full list of TV nominees, then weigh in below with your thoughts!

DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

Loki

The Morning Show

Succession

Yellowjackets

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

NEW SERIES

Hacks

Loki

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Yellowjackets

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

Them: Covenant

The White Lotus

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Halston

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Calls (Apple TV+)

Debunking Borat (Prime Video)

The Expanse: One Ship (Prime Video)

ANIMATION

“An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Dan Fybel

“Loft in Bedslation” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Jameel Saleem

“Must Love Dogs” (Family Guy), written by Daniel Peck

“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie), written by Lisa Hanawalt

“Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (The Simpsons), written by Rob LaZebnik and Johnny LaZebnik

“The Star of the Backstage” (The Simpsons), written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick

EPISODIC DRAMA

“1883” (1883), written by Taylor Sheridan

“Birth Mother” (This Is Us), written by Eboni Freeman and Kay Oyegun

“La Amara Vita” (The Morning Show), written by Kerry Ehrin and Scott Troy

“The New Normal” (New Amsterdam), written by David Schulner

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession), written by Tony Roche and Susan Soon He Stanton

“Testimony” (The Handmaid’s Tale), written by Kira Snyder

EPISODIC COMEDY

“All Sales Final” (Superstore), teleplay by Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, story by Justin Spitzer

“Alone At Last” (The Great), written by Tony McNamara

“Enlightened Dave” (Dave), written by Luvh Rakhe and Lee Sung Jin

“Episode One: True Crime” (Only Murders in the Building), written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman

“F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Reservation Dogs), written by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi

“Pilot” (The Wonder Years), written by Saladin K. Patterson

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

Desus & Mero

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Problem With Jon Stewart

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

How To With John Wilson

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

PAUSE with Sam Jay

Saturday Night Live

That Damn Michael Che

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns

The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Yearly Departed

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It

Capital One College Bowl

The Chase

Jeopardy!

DAYTIME DRAMA

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Days of Our Lives