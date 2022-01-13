Writers Guild Awards: Yellowjackets, Loki Among New Series Scoring Nods

Nominations for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards were announced on Thursday, and quite a few members of TV’s freshman class — including Disney+’s Loki, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — found themselves on this year’s list.
HBO Max’s Hacks and FX’s Reservation Dogs were also among the rookies to net multiple nods, while veterans like Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale — both nominated in previous years — are in the running once again.
The 2022 winners will be announced at a ceremony held on Sunday, March 20. Scroll down for the full list of TV nominees, then weigh in below with your thoughts!
DRAMA SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale
Loki
The Morning Show
Succession
Yellowjackets
COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
NEW SERIES
Hacks
Loki
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Yellowjackets
ORIGINAL LONG FORM
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Mare of Easttown
Midnight Mass
Them: Covenant
The White Lotus
ADAPTED LONG FORM
Halston
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
Calls (Apple TV+)
Debunking Borat (Prime Video)
The Expanse: One Ship (Prime Video)
ANIMATION
“An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Dan Fybel
“Loft in Bedslation” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Jameel Saleem
“Must Love Dogs” (Family Guy), written by Daniel Peck
“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie), written by Lisa Hanawalt
“Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (The Simpsons), written by Rob LaZebnik and Johnny LaZebnik
“The Star of the Backstage” (The Simpsons), written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick
EPISODIC DRAMA
“1883” (1883), written by Taylor Sheridan
“Birth Mother” (This Is Us), written by Eboni Freeman and Kay Oyegun
“La Amara Vita” (The Morning Show), written by Kerry Ehrin and Scott Troy
“The New Normal” (New Amsterdam), written by David Schulner
“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession), written by Tony Roche and Susan Soon He Stanton
“Testimony” (The Handmaid’s Tale), written by Kira Snyder
EPISODIC COMEDY
“All Sales Final” (Superstore), teleplay by Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, story by Justin Spitzer
“Alone At Last” (The Great), written by Tony McNamara
“Enlightened Dave” (Dave), written by Luvh Rakhe and Lee Sung Jin
“Episode One: True Crime” (Only Murders in the Building), written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman
“F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Reservation Dogs), written by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi
“Pilot” (The Wonder Years), written by Saladin K. Patterson
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan
Desus & Mero
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Problem With Jon Stewart
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
How To With John Wilson
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
PAUSE with Sam Jay
Saturday Night Live
That Damn Michael Che
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green
Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns
The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!
Yearly Departed
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Baking It
Capital One College Bowl
The Chase
Jeopardy!
DAYTIME DRAMA
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Days of Our Lives